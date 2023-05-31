‘Special packages need to make dairying profitable’

May 31, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Thrissur

Farmers are seeking special packages to reduce the escalating cost of production and to control emerging diseases to sustain dairying as a profitable venture as World Milk Day is being celebrated on June 1.

Scarcity of land for fodder cultivation, increasing cost of cattle feed, constraints in irrigation facilities, climate change variations, emerging diseases, and poor value addition are the major issues in the dairy sector, according to T.P. Sethumadhavan, former Director, Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

However, a recent study conducted by the National Institute of Extension Management, Hyderabad, reveals that there was not even a single incidence of farmer suicide among families who are involved in dairying. At a time when the price of agricultural commodities fluctuates causing huge loss for farmers, dairying facilitate them to have a sustainable livelihood options, he noted.

India being the largest milk-producing country in the world, ranks first in the number of cattle. More than 70% involved in the sector are women. Of the total milk produced, nearly 26% milk is procured and marketed through milk co- operatives. Recent findings reveal that the country has more than 80 million dairy farmers. They contribute 5% of the National GDP. Of the total income from agriculture, 12% contribution is from dairying. Dairying started transforming towards dairy business in the country. There are umpteen opportunities for value addition and processing in dairying.

Lots of entrepreneurship ventures exist in this sector, which can be scaled up to create more employment opportunities. Automation and precision farming with the use of technologies are emerging in this sector. Along with start-ups, the processing sector also shows a quantum jump in the country. Applications of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and block chain technologies had wide applications in dairying, Dr. Sethumadhavan said.

Across the world, clean, green and ethical farming practices are emerging along with organic and natural farming practices. Dairying required a lot of farmer-friendly technologies, which needs to be developed from research institutions, he added.

