Special package sought for farmers of Wayanad village

KALPETTA

31 December 2021 20:05 IST

Sixteen domestic animals were reportedly killed by straying tiger at Kurukkanmoola

The Wayanad District Development Committee (DDC) meeting, chaired by District Collector A. Geetha, here on Friday urged the State government to set apart a special compensation package for farmers of Kurukkanmoola and nearby places, where domestic animals were reportedly killed by a tiger recently.

A special sub-committee, chaired by the Wayanad Sub-Collector, too had recommended that the case be considered as special, and that the farmers be granted adequate compensation.

As many as 16 domestic animals owned by 13 farmers were reportedly killed.

O.R. Kelu, MLA, urged the Forest department to adopt effective measures to prevent wild animals from straying into human habitats. Owners of private estates on the forest fringes should clear undergrowth, as bushes and plants become hideouts of wild animals, he said.

The meet decided to submit a proposal for allotment of funds for the renovation of houses of tribespeople in the district.

T. Siddique, MLA, demanded the reopening of the ICU unit at the General Hospital at Kainatty.

The meet also called upon the government to allot more seats for Plus Two humanities batches in the district to accommodate tribal students.