SME teachers, staff stage dharna in front of KUHS

Thrissur

20 January 2021 22:44 IST

The school had lost recognition for paramedical courses

Teachers and staff of the School of Medical Education (SME) staged a dharna in front of the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) at Mulangunnathukavu, near here, on Wednesday.

The dharna staged under the banner of the Self Financing College Teachers and Staff Association (SFCTSA) wanted restoration of recognition for various courses at School of Medical Education (SME).

Advertising

Advertising

The SME was started in 1993 under M.G. University. When KUHS started, all the courses in the health sector were transferred to the health university.

As guidelines for conducting paramedical courses changed, the SME lost recognition for many courses.

They protesters demanded recognition for all courses in the health sector. Former MP, P.K. Biju inaugurated the dharna.

Recognition was denied for some of the courses of the School of Medical Education as it does not have sufficient number of teachers, said KUHS Vice Chancellor. Recognition will be reinstated once teachers have been appointed, the Vice Chancellor said.