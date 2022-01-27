Slain tribesman Madhu’s kin can select prosecutor

KOCHI

27 January 2022 01:00 IST

Special prosecutor, V.T. Raghunath, who was handpicked by Madhu’s mother, had failed to turn up at the trial court

The family members of the slain Palakkad tribesman Madhu have been given the choice of selecting the special prosecutor to conduct the trial in the case.

The decision comes in the wake of the complaints that the special prosecutor, V.T. Raghunath, who was handpicked by Madhu’s mother, had failed to turn up at the trial court when the case was considered. T.A. Shaji, the Director General of Prosecution, said the family can decide on whether to retain Mr. Raghunath or have a new lawyer.

