Sivankutty to inaugurate Sahitham portal tomorrow

June 05, 2022 18:31 IST

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will inaugurate on Tuesday a portal ‘Sahitham’ that facilitates mentoring of a specific number of schoolchildren by a teacher.

The portal has been designed by KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education) with the academic support of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to develop social excellence of students along with academic progress and mitigate their psychological stress.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ‘Sahitham’ portal allows teachers to track consistently the learning progress of students, including their social skills, language skills, numerical ability, social awareness, aptitude for science, and record these online. Teachers will be able to assess students’ social backgrounds and understand the learning difficulties experienced by them, and plan remedial measures in their role as mentors.

The portal has a facility to create profiles on different subjects for students of Classes 1 to 10. “The Sahitham portal will have facility to provide details of students’ talents and specific areas of improvement to teachers and parents through the possibilities of artificial intelligence, data analytics, and so on,” KITE chief executive officer K. Anvar Sadath said.

The portal will be inaugurated at the KITE Victers studio here at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.