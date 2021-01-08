SilverLine prestigious project of State

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

08 January 2021 14:42 IST

Throwing hints at the commitment towards executing the Silverline project, the Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said the semi-high speed rail connecting Kochuveli near Thiruvanananthapuram and Kasaragod is a prestigious project of the Government.

Detailed Project Report of SilverLine and alignment has been approved by the Government and State is awaiting approval from the Union Government, the Governor said addressing the 22nd session of the 14th Kerala Assembly on Friday.

Thalassery-Mysuru Broad Gauge project is another ambitious project of the Government and activities such as DPR preparation has begun.

Conversion of diesel buses into CNG, LNG and purchasing of new electric buses within the next five years is envisaged by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation. This is expected to reduce air pollution and to reduce fuel consumption by 30%.

KSRTC

As part of Government’s policy for reducing air pollution, the Governor said it is proposed to operate non-diesel buses in Thiruvananthapuram City. As an initial step, KSRTC buses are being modified to that effect, followed by private buses, which is expected to result in declaring Thiruvananthapuram as the second “Green City‟ after New Delhi in the country.

Kochi Metro

The works of Kochi Metro Rail Phase I extension from Petta to Thripunitura has started and is progressing well. The target is to complete the construction of Phase IA (Petta to SN junction) by January 2022 and Phase IB (SN junction to Thripunitura) by July 2022.

The Phase II of Kochi Metro from JLN stadium to Infopark via Kakkanad, at a cost of ₹ 1,957.05 crore, has been approved by the Government and final approval is awaited from the Centre.

MVD

The Motor Vehicles Department will establish computerised vehicle testing stations and driver testing tracks at 75 locations within the State in PPP mode.

As a part of implementation of the electric vehicle policy, the department has availed 65 electric vehicles for enforcement purposes of Safe Kerala. The Government is planning to extend the use of electric vehicles for Government purposes as well as to persuade the public and business community for the use of electric vehicles and vehicles with non-polluting fuels, Mr. Khan said.

Close on the Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA), the Government will establish Metropolitan Transport Authorities in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. The jurisdiction of the statutory KMTA will be expanded further.

The Governor said Vyttila Mobility Hub has been converted as a company for developing the project into a Multi Model Transport Hub.