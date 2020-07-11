Siblings take to horse riding during lockdown

PALAKKAD

When most children turned to various soft activities during the extended lockdown, two little brothers at Parali near here used their time to practise horse riding. Now, they are master riders thanks to an all too encouraging father.

Siblings Nandan and Kannan, third and ninth standard students respectively at Bappuji English Medium School, Parali, have found the best buddies in the two horses they procured during the lockdown from Chennai. Beginning with walking, they reached the level of galloping after going through trotting and cantering.

Rain or shine, the children practise riding every day in a two-acre arena prepared next to their home at Parali. Their father Mukesh M.K. became their trainer as their official trainer had to leave because of the lockdown.

“I wanted to teach them horse riding, as it is extremely beneficial for health. Apart from giving good body and mind balancing, horse riding develops a person’s core strength, improves coordination, develops problem solving skills, and betters mental ability. It is one of the best physical exercises,” said Mr. Mukesh.

Several others have evinced interest in Nandan and Kannan’s exciting hobby. Mr. Mukesh is planning to start a horse club.“I am thinking of introducing horse riding to our school-going children at an affordable fee. It will no longer be an expensive hobby,” he said.

Nandan, the little one, is the youngest India Book of Records holder for doing the maximum number of Kung-Fu side sit-ups. He has also found a place in the Asia Book of Records for the maximum number of chakrasanas (a backbend position in Yoga in which the practitioner touches the ground with his/her feet and hands) in one minute. He broke his own records in side sit-ups and chakrasana several times.

“Guinness is my aim. And, I want to learn Kung-Fu from China as well,” Nandan said. He dreams of joining the Indian Army.

Nandan’s elder brother Kannan is a State shooter and currently practises Nanchaku by standing on a basketball. Like his younger brother, Kannan is also aiming for a world record.