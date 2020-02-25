SHSR alignment being finalised

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 February 2020 23:21 IST

KRDCL gets complete LiDAR data

The alignment fixing of the proposed 531.45-km semi-high-speed railway (SHSR) line, or Silver Line, from Kochuveli to Kasaragod has entered the final lap with Kerala Railway Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) receiving the complete LiDAR survey data.

GeoKno India Pvt. Ltd. has completed processing 80% of the high-resolution data collected. However, the KRDCL is yet to receive digital orthophoto quadrangle (DOQ), the computer-generated image of an aerial photograph with necessary technical corrections. On its part, the KRDCL has processed 50% of the data handed over by the agency. A dedicated team is comparing the data with the alignment worked out earlier and the work up to Ernakulam had been completed, official sources said.

Though land at a width of 600 m has been surveyed for the cost-sharing project, it will be set up on a suitable 25-m width.

“There is not much change from the alignment worked out earlier. However, places of worship are being avoided,” sources said.

The initial 300 km of the third and fourth lines from Kochuveli to Thrissur will be mostly parallel to the existing railway track. From Thirunavaya to Kasaragod, they will be parallel to the existing railway line with rail bypasses at Vadakara and Thalassery.

The KRDCL board will be held on March 10 and the alignment will figure in the meeting. The aim was to complete the Detailed Project Report by March end, sources said.