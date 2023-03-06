ADVERTISEMENT

SHRC seeks details of patients abandoned in mental health centres

March 06, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

There were 100 people in Peroorkada mental health centre, 39 others at Kuthiravattam centre in Kozhikode. Another 25 patients languished at the Thrissur mental health centre

Sarath Babu George
Sarath Babu George

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought details of the steps taken by the government to rehabilitate 164 people reportedly abandoned by their families in three State-run mental health centres. They have been languishing in these centres despite recovering from the illness.

Commission chairman Antony Dominic directed the Director of Health Services to submit a report on the steps adopted in this regard within four weeks. The suo motu case, which was registered on the basis of a newspaper report, will be considered on April 10.

While there were 100 such people in Peroorkada mental health centre, 39 others also faced a similar plight in the mental health centre at Kuthiravattam in Kozhikode. Another 25 patients languished at the Thrissur mental health centre.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities attributed many instances to relatives changing contact numbers during the course of the treatment and providing wrong addresses at the time of admission.

Mr. Dominic recently visited the Peroorkada mental health centre and ordered the Director of Health Services to arrange the rehabilitation of such persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US