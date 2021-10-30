SHRC moots foot overbridge at Enchakkal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

30 October 2021 18:55 IST

Pedestrians are finding it difficult to cross the junction where many roads join

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to consider the feasibility of constructing a foot overbridge or a subway for pedestrians at Enchakkal Junction.

The order has been issued by SHRC chairman Antony Dominic to the NHAI project director who has been directed to furnish a response within four weeks.

In a complaint, social activist Ragam Rahim pointed out that pedestrians have found it extremely difficult to cross the road at the junction that has been witnessing uncontrollable traffic.

Multiple roads including the East Fort-West Fort road, Beemapally- Vallakadavu road, Kovalam-Ambalathara bypass road and Kazhakuttam-Chakka bypass road joined at the junction.

There have been numerous instances when ambulances transporting patients have been help up in the traffic. The situation is bound to worsen with the commissioning of the Vizhinjam seaport project, he said.