Show-cause notice issued to six private hospitals

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

05 May 2021 01:32 IST

‘50% of beds not allotted for COVID patients’

The district administration has issued show-cause notices to six private hospitals for failing to adhere to its directive to apportion half of their available beds for COVID-19 patients.

The District Disaster Management Authority has threatened to initiate action under the Disaster Management Act and the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance if the institutions failed to furnish satisfactory explanation within 24 hours.

District Collector Navjot Khosa had instructed private hospitals to reserve 50% of beds in their institutions for COVID-19 treatment.

Private institutions were roped in by the district administration to contain the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Deputy Collector (Disaster Management) G.K. Suresh Kumar said that action was initiated after it came to light that certain hospitals had adopted a lackadaisical attitude in complying with the guidelines issued by the administration.