Shining light on Carnatic compositions in Malayalam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

19 March 2021 18:33 IST

Music fete exclusively for these works from April 1 to 17

It is a common assumption among many that there exists hardly any Carnatic music composition in Malayalam, considering the fact that often one gets to hear compositions in other south Indian languages in most concerts. Now, Sangeetha Bharathi, run by musician K. Omanakutty, is involved in unearthing known and unknown Malayalam compositions, to bring them back into the spotlight.

The Sangeetha Bharathi, along with Bharat Bhavan, will be organising a music festival from April 1 to April 17, exclusively with these compositions by composers from Kerala. Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, Ms. Omanakutty said that they unearthed many brilliant compositions, which were not known to many, for the purpose.

Composers

Compositions by names like Irayimman Thampi, K.C. Kesavapillai, Kuttikunji Thankachi, Kuttamath, Ennappadam Venkataramana Bhagavathar, Puthukode Krishnamoorthy, C.S. Krishnaiyer to poets including G. Sankara Kurup, Vayalar Rama Varma and O.N.V. Kurup will be sung during the festival by musicians from all south Indian States.

Advertising

Advertising

“There is a misconception across south India that there are no composers of Carnatic in Kerala. This is an attempt to change that,” said Ms. Omanakutty. The performances by musicians from outside the State, including that of T.M. Krishna, will be webcast from April 1 to April 10 through Bharat Bhavan’s and Sangeetha Bharathi’s facebook pages. From April 11 to 17, musicians from Kerala will perform live at Bharat Bhavan.