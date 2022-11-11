Sharon murder case: 3 accused move bail application in HC

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 11, 2022 20:02 IST

The three accused in the Sharon murder case have moved their bail applications before the Kerala High Court on Friday.

Greeshma, a postgraduate student, who was accused of fatally poisoning her lover, Sharon; her mother, Sindhu; and uncle, Nirmal Kumar, moved the bail applications after a trial court rejected their pleas earlier.

The petitioners contend that the police investigation had reached the final stages and their custodial interrogation was not required. They also argued that the police had illegally slapped the offence of murder against them to deny them bail.

