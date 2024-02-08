ADVERTISEMENT

Seven priests of Jacobite Church professed as rambans

February 08, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Ignatius Aphrem II, Patriarch of the Syriac Orthodox Church, was the chief celebrant on the occasion.

The Hindu Bureau

Patriarch of Antioch Ignatius Aphrem II leading the ceremony professing seven priests of the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church as Rambans in Kottayam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

As many as seven priests of the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church were professed as rambans (one who leads a monastic life) at a function held at the Thoothootty Mor Gregorian Centre in Kottayam on Thursday.

Ignatius Aphrem II, Patriarch of the Syriac Orthodox Church, was the chief celebrant on the occasion. Other metropolitans of the Church were co-celebrants. Prior to commencing the ceremony, the Patriarch also offered a prayer at the centre.

The priests who were professed as rambans were Barsaumo Ramban (Father George Vayiliparampil), metropolitan-designate of the Australian diocese, Saliba Ramban (Father Kuriakose Kollannoor), Joshua Ramban (Father Joshi Vettikattil), Eliya Ramban (Father Kurian P.K.), Kuriakose Ramban (Father Kuriakos John Parayankuzhiyil), Mathayi Ramban (Father Matthew John Pokathayil) and Geevarghese Ramban (Father Varghese Kuttipuzhayil).

