Seven cases in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

10 July 2020 23:15 IST

As many as seven persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Kottayam on Friday.

Of the fresh cases, six were asymptomatic, while the lone symptomatic case contracted the virus through local transmission, sources said.

The persons who were tested positive during the day were; a 62-year-old woman from Manarcad who was in the primary contact list of a patient from Pathanamthitta ; a 34-year-old woman of Athirampuzha who returned from Muscat on June 24; a 30-year-old Melukav resident and a 29-year-old from Neendoor who returned from Abu Dhabi on June 24, a 63-year-old man of Vazhappalli and a 28-year-old woman in Kurichi who returned from Dubai and a 41-year-old man from Thidanad, who landed from Ivory Coast on June 25.

Meanwhile, nine persons who recovered from the disease were discharged from the hospitals here during the day.