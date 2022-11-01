Sethu chosen for Ezhuthachan Puraskaram

Jury observes that Sethu had put in considerable attention to bring in innovative themes and distinctive writing styles

The Hindu Bureau KOTTAYAM
November 01, 2022 18:29 IST

Writer Sethu (A. Sethumadhavan) has been chosen for this year’s Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, the top literary prize of the State government.

The award was announced here on Tuesday by Culture Minister V.N. Vasavan. Mr. Sethu was chosen for the award by a committee chaired by Kerala Sahithya Akademi president K. Satchidanandan. M.K. Sanoo, Vaisakhan, M.V. Narayanan, and Rani George, Principal Secretary of the Department of Cultural Affairs, were the other jury members.

Announcing the award, the Minister noted that the veteran author’s writing spanned myriad streams of literature including short stories, novels, and children’s literature. He also held prominent positions in the banking and publishing sector such as the Chairman of South Indian Bank, Director of the State Bank of Travancore, and Chairman of the National Book Trust of India.

A recipient of several awards, including both from the Kendra Sahitya Akademi and the Kerala Sahitya Akademi awards, his well-known works include Pandavapuram, Kaimudrakal, Adayalangal, Kiratam, Araamathe Penkutty and Kilimozhikalkkappuram. Several of his works have been translated into various Indian and foreign languages and also inspired several movies.

The jury observed that Mr. Sethu had put in considerable attention to bring in innovative themes and distinctive writing styles. Even while addressing the most modern of times, he retained the mindset of a villager and upheld democratic and secular values all through his writings and life.

“Sethu never intends to realise any theories. His subject is human life, its internal contradictions and the breakdowns in emotional relationships,” noted the jury.

‘Unexpected’

In response, Mr. Sethu said he was happy to have received an award in the name of the father of Malayalam language. The writer added that the award was unexpected.

“I have never expected any award in my 55 years as a writer. I have also never pursued any award,” he said as congratulatory messages started pouring in from various quarters.

