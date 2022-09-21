Semiconductor park to be set up in Kerala

The first units of the project, aimed at transforming the State into an electronic hub, are being set up in Kochi and Palakkad

Kerala Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 21, 2022 20:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

With an aim to achieve self-sufficiency in the production of electronic components, a semiconductor park and allied units will be set up in Kerala. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss the feasibility study for the park, prepared jointly by Keltron, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), and the Electronic and Semiconductor Association (ESA).

The meeting decided to prepare a detailed plan for a semiconductor factory and another factory for the production of multi-layer printed circuit board (PCB). The project is aimed at transforming the State into an electronic hub, considering the increasing need for electronic components across the world. In the first phase, the park would have a semiconductor assembly and testing facility, units for making printed circuit boards and semiconductor design and training ecosystem will be implemented.

The first units will be set up in Kochi and Palakkad. The government is considering the land attached to the Travancore Rayons Limited in Perumbavoor and the Defence Park in Palakkad for setting up the units. The project will be implemented in collaboration with the various science and technology institutions in the State, including the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat). Companies from Japan, Taiwan and other countries will also be co-operating with the venture.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The department estimates an investment of ₹1,000 crore will be required to make the project a reality. The Detailed Project Report will be prepared within 10 weeks. The project is expected to provide employment for 1,000 people directly and 3,000 people indirectly. Mr. Rajeeve said that industrialists and entrepreneurs would have the opportunity to launch allied ventures in the sector once the park becomes a reality.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app