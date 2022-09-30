Scooter used in AKG Centre attack seized, say police

ADVERTISEMENT

The Crime Branch team investigating the attack on AKG Centre, the headquarters of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] here, has confiscated the scooter that was allegedly used to commit the crime.

According to the police, the scooter was located from Kadinamkulam late Thursday. It belongs to Kazhakuttam Sudheesh who is purportedly the driver of Youth Congress district secretary Suhail Shajahan. The vehicle was found from the house of a relative of Sudheesh, sources said.

The investigation team had from the initial stage itself pursued leads that pointed to the alleged involvement of Mr. Shajahan in the incident. He is likely to be called for questioning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said the scooter was brought to Gowreeshapattom by a woman Youth Congress leader, a friend of Jithin V. Kulathoor, the prime accused in the case. A court here had rejected Jithin’s bail plea a day ago after the prosecution claimed that he could destroy evidence and influence witnesses in the case.