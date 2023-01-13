Scientist A.D. Damodaran passes away

January 13, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Scientist A. D. Damodaran passed away in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. He was 87.

A former Director of the CSIR – National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram, Dr. Damodaran had been undergoing treatment for some time.

A materials scientist, Dr. Damodaran was working with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) at its Nuclear Fuels Complex when he was chosen to head the NIIST, then known as the Regional Research Laboratory (RRL).

Dr. Damodaran took over as Director in May 1985, and held the position for 12 years, two full terms. The NIIST website notes that a major expansion, with the impact of R&D activities of the institute becoming more visible, took place under his stewardship.

Later, he chaired the Science, Technology and Environment Committee (STEC) - the former version of the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE). He was also a former Chairman of KELTRON.

Dr. Damodaran’s areas of interest covered food nutrition and nutraceuticals, advanced materials and intellectual property rights.

Dr. Damodaran leaves behind his wife, Malathi Damodaran, who is the daughter of former Chief Minister E. M.S. Namboothiripad, son Harish Damodaran, Rural Affairs Editor, The Indian Express, and daughter Sumangala Damodaran.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death. In his passing away, the nation has lost an eminent scientist who strove to promote science among the general public, Mr. Vijayan said.