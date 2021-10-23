School reopening: specials on Victers

Thiruvananthapuram

23 October 2021 23:42 IST

An interview with Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will kick off an elaborate promotional campaign on the KITE Victers channel ahead of school reopening.

The interview will be telecast at 6.30 p.m. on Sunday. Aparna Prabhakar, who used to be a Plus Two student at Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, has interviewed the Minister.

Along with First Bell classes, awareness posters will be telecast. A programme, Thirike Schoolilekku, in which students and parents can share their happiness at school reopening will be telecast every day at 6.30 p.m. Experiences of students during lockdown and experts’ opinions have been included.

Students, teachers, and parents will also get an opportunity to share their experiences with Victers through videos less than three minutes in duration. These can be sent to district offices of KITE till Monday. Stars and artistes will also interact with students in the coming week on Victers, a statement from KITE said on Saturday.