SCERT to conduct Kerala School Education Congress next month

March 04, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will organise a three-day Kerala School Education Congress next month.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the congress, to be held at Kerala Arts and Crafts Village, Kovalam, from April 1 to 3. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty told mediapersons here on Saturday that the focal theme of the congress was ‘Quality interventions in school education for a new Kerala’.

Administrators, policy experts, teachers, teacher trainers, students, parents, and others interested in the education sector would get together at the congress and discuss novel trends in school education. Talks by education experts from within the country and abroad would be held during the plenary sessions of the congress.

The congress, he said, was intended to promote research in school education that benefited the State. It aimed at linking higher education institutions, teacher education institutions, school education research and other related institutions, present recommendations for quality interventions in school education, consolidate detail that help frame school education policy, expand steps taken to improve public education in the State, and provide teachers and students opportunities to present good teaching-learning models and rejuvenation measures.