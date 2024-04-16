ADVERTISEMENT

SC collegium recommends advocate’s name for appointment as Kerala HC judge

April 16, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud on Tuesday recommended to the Centre the name of an advocate for appointment as a judge of the Kerala High Court.

A resolution said the collegium, also comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice B.R. Gavai, recommended the name of advocate Sreeja Vijayalakshmi for appointment as a judge of the Kerala High Court.

“The recommendation for appointment of the above candidate as judge of the High Court of Kerala was made by the collegium of the High Court on December 5, 2023,” the resolution said.

