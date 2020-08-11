SC appointed panel visits dam

IDUKKI

11 August 2020 20:02 IST

Decision on opening of dam shutters likely today

The Mullaperiyar subcommittee created by the supervisory committee under the Supreme Court on Tuesday visited the dam in the wake of increased inflow of water leading to a spurt in the water level from Thursday.

The water level on Tuesday was 136.85 ft. The maximum storage level fixed by the Supreme Court is 142 ft.

Advertising

Advertising

However, there was a lull in the rainfall on the catchment area from Monday night and the inflow of water into the dam fell down to 2,830 cumecs. Tamil Nadu was drawing water at 2, 130 cumecs.

With the increased draw of water from the dam and fall in rainfall, the water level was rising at a slow phase, said an official of the Tamil Nadu Public Works Department.

The subcommittee visited the dam and inspected the spillway shutters. A decision on opening the dam shutters would be taken on Wednesday, according to the sources.

Kerala was demanding thatTamil Nadu draw more water and inform the release of water through the spillway shutters 24 hours in advance.

District Collector H. Dinesan said there was a lull in rainfall and the water level was rising only slowly. He said the situation had eased and a decision on opening of shutters was awaited. It was expected on Wednesday, he said.

The water level in the Idukki reservoir downstream of Mullaperiyar dam rose to 2,368 ft on Tuesday. There was a gross storage of 72% in the dam. The new rule curve level fixed by the Central Water Commission was 2,382 ft.