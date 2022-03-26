Satheesan alleges data fudging in SilverLine project

March 26, 2022 20:02 IST

Figures given on government website and detailed project report differ, he says

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has alleged data fudging in the proposed SilverLine project.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Mr. Satheesan said data given on the government website and the detailed project report (DPR) varied. The replies given by the Chief Minister in the Assembly varied further.

“The government lied about the project at the very outset and is now forced to lie every day. The Chief Minister is still reading from an outdated note given by K-Rail six months ago. The project is shrouded in mystery with no one having any clue about it,” Mr. Satheesan alleged.

Protests against the project never turned violent anywhere, while the police are trying to brutally suppress it by invoking non-bailable charges. Such intimidation will not work, he said.

While the social impact assessment (SIA) needs only demarcation as per the Survey and Boundaries Act, laying stones in the name of SIA is aimed at fooling people, Mr. Satheesan said, adding that stones were being laid for land acquisition against the assurance given in the High Court.

“How was the DPR prepared without conducting environment impact assessment, social impact assessment, and soil test? Former DMRC principal advisor E. Sreedharan has reiterated the UDF’s argument that the soil structure in Kerala is not fit for operating high-speed trains,” he said.

Minister Saji Cherian must clarify whether he acquired properties worth ₹5 crore after the election or he provided wrong figures in the affidavit given to the Election Commission just eight months ago as per which he has property worth only ₹32 lakh. As a Minister, he is liable to reveal the source of his wealth, Mr. Satheesan said.

He added that a group to bring together the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister was at work in Delhi. The issues raised against the project by the UDF were aired by the Railway Minister in the Rajya Sabha.

Mr. Satheesan accused the government of not even initiating a discussion with bus operators to end the private bus strike owing to its preoccupation with suppressing people’s protest against the SilverLine project. Students having exams are facing hardships in the absence of transportation facilities. He alleged that the government was sabotaging the public transportation system for a project meant for the elite class.