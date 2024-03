March 18, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Noted Malayalam poet Prabha Varma has bagged the prestigious Saraswati Samman literary award for 2023.

Mr. Varma, currently Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s media secretary, has brought the award back to Kerala after a 12-year hiatus. The jury had selected his work, “Roudra Sathwikam” for the award.

Mr. Vijayan lauded Mr. Varma. He said the poet had honoured Kerala and Malayalam by bagging the award.

