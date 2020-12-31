Samshad sworn in Wayanad district panchayat chief

District Collector Adeela Abdulla administering the oath office to Samshad Marakkar as Wayanad District Panchayat President on Wednesday.

KALPETTA

31 December 2020 00:02 IST

Samshad Marakkar of the Congress was elected Wayanad District Panchayat President on Wednesday after a drawing of the lot.

As the LDF and UDF had a neck and neck fight in the Wayanad District Panchayat election after both the fronts obtained eight votes each in the 16-member civic body.

Mr. Makkar defeated Suresh Thaloor of the CPI(M) through the draw.

Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla, who is also the district electoral officer, drew the lot and administered the oath of office to Mr. Marakkar.

S.Bindu of the CPI bagged the Vice President’s post, defeating the IUML candidate and former district panchayat president K.B.Naseema. Later in the day, Mr. Marakkar and Ms. Bindu assumed office.