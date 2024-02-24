ADVERTISEMENT

Samaragni Yatra to reach Kollam on Feb. 26  

February 24, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Samaragni, the Statewide yatra led by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, will tour Kollam district on Monday and Tuesday.

As part of the yatra, large public meetings have been organised on Monday at 3.30 p.m. at Kottarakara Venus Ground and at 5.30 p.m. at Kollam Cantonment Ground. All India Congress Committee working committee member Shashi Tharoor will inaugurate the first meeting while Telangana Minister Danasari Anasuya aka Seethakka will inaugurate the Kollam meeting.

“Members of the Congress Working Committee, MPs, MLAs, and KPCC leaders will also speak at the public meetings. Efforts are on to ensure the participation of over 25,000 activists in each meeting and committees have been formed at block, mandalam, and booth levels for the purpose. Marches, open forums, public meetings and seminars are also being organised,” said District Congress Committee president P. Rajendraprasad at a press meet here on Saturday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US