SAKHI to be a friend in need for Gaganyaan crew

March 18, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) facility at Thumba in Thiruvananthapuram, has developed a multi-purpose app that will help astronauts on the Gaganyaan space flight mission carry out a range of tasks such as looking up vital technical information or communicating with one another.

That’s not all. The Space-borne Assistant and Knowledge Hub for Crew Interaction (SAKHI) will, among other things, monitor the health of the astronauts, help them stay connected with Earth and even alert them about their dietary schedules.

The space facility has successfully tested an engineering model of the custom-built, hand-held smart device featuring SAKHI. The development of a flight model is in progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

An indispensable assistant to the crew is how the VSSC describes the application. “During the mission, for instance, the astronauts may need to look up technical documents and training manuals at short notice. Given the limited space in the crew module, taking along thick tomes will be out of the question. SAKHI will ensure that they have all the required data at their fingertips,” VSSC director S. Unnikrishnan Nair told The Hindu.

Kept strapped to their space suits, the digital platform can be quickly accessed at all times. Further, the astronauts can use the app to maintain a log on the mission in multiple formats including voice records, texts and images.

SAKHI will also keep a close watch on their health. “This comprehensive system provides information on key parameters like blood pressure, heart rate and oxygen saturation, providing invaluable insights into the crew’s physical condition throughout their mission,” according to the VSSC.

SAKHI will keep the crew connected with the onboard computer and ground-based stations, guaranteeing a seamless communication link. The app will also remind them about their hydration and dietary schedules and sleep patterns.

ISRO is hoping to launch the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission in 2025. The identities of the four astronaut-designates, all IAF test pilots, were revealed at a high-profile event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the VSSC on February 27. The final crew for the mission will be picked from among the four.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.