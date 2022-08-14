Sabarimala to open for monthly pujas tomorrow

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala here will be opened on August 16 for the five-day monthly pujas during the Malayalam month of Chingam.

Under the guidance of Tantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanararu, Melsanthi M.N. Parameswaran Namboothiri will open the sanctum sanctorum at 5 p.m. on the day. This will be followed by the opening of the various Upadevatha temples and the lighting of the ‘aazhi’ near the 18 holy steps.

Devotees who have booked slots for darshan through the virtual queue and those who register themselves at the spot booking counter at Nilackal will be permitted to trek up the hill.

The temple will be closed at 10 p.m. on August 21. It will be reopened for the Onam festival on September 6 evening and will be closed on September 10.