Sabarimala to open for monthly pujas tomorrow

Staff Reporter PATHANAMTHITTA
August 14, 2022 18:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala here will be opened on August 16 for the five-day monthly pujas during the Malayalam month of Chingam.

Under the guidance of Tantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanararu, Melsanthi M.N. Parameswaran Namboothiri will open the sanctum sanctorum at 5 p.m. on the day. This will be followed by the opening of the various Upadevatha temples and the lighting of the ‘aazhi’ near the 18 holy steps.

Devotees who have booked slots for darshan through the virtual queue and those who register themselves at the spot booking counter at Nilackal will be permitted to trek up the hill.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The temple will be closed  at 10 p.m. on August 21. It will be reopened for the Onam festival on September 6 evening and will be closed on September 10.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app