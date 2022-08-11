Kerala

Rubber Board inks pact with Maharashtra, Gujarat varsities

Staff Reporter KOTTAYAM August 11, 2022 18:48 IST
On the sidelines of a plantation boom that has enveloped northeast India, authorities are now exploring options to encourage the cultivation of natural rubber in the western parts of the country as well.

As part of the move, the Rubber Board has inked an agreement with the DY Patil Agriculture and Technical University, Talsande, Kolhapur, to explore the feasibility of cultivating rubber at Kolhapur, Maharashtra. A Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two parties stipulates the varsity to establish a rubber plantation in one hectare with technical support from the Rubber Research Institute of India (RRII).

Monitoring trees

As per the agreement, signed between K.N. Raghavan, Executive Director of the Rubber Board, and Sanjay D. Patil, chancellor of the university, the performance of the trees will be monitored jointly by these institutions. On the occasion, Mr. Raghavan also inaugurated the planting of rubber saplings in the experimental plot.

Earlier last month, the board signed a similar agreement with the Navsari Agricultural University (NAU) in Gujarat for establishing a one hectare plantation in the Peria farm of the university, besides initiating pilot trials in 13 research farms of the university for evaluation in the different agro-climatic conditions of the south Gujarat region.

