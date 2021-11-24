RSS worker’s murder: one more arrested

PALAKKAD

24 November 2021

A police team investigating the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker A. Sanjith on Wednesday found the scrapped parts of a car allegedly used by the assailants.

The scrapped car was found from a workshop at Pollachi in Tamil Nadu. The car was suspected to have been scrapped as part of a move by the assailants to destroy evidence. The car had developed some mechanical fault while the attackers were returning after the murder.

The police said the car was taken to Pollachi and scrapped in a workshop there after getting it repaired here. The assailants had used a fake number plate for the car, the police said.

Meanwhile, the police arrested one more person who was suspected to have involved in the murder. He was remanded in judicial custody for two weeks. The police said he had driven the car that carried the assailants.

The investigation team may move the court for his custody on Thursday. Another person, who was arrested on Monday, was given in police custody for five days as part of the investigation. The police said he was the one who hacked Sanjith first.

Sources said almost all culprits involved in the murder were rounded up from different places. However, the police registered the arrest of only two of them. Registering the arrest of all the accused at the same time is likely to cause a lot of inconvenience for the investigating team.

The police are yet to reveal the details of the accused.

Sanjith was hacked to death by a gang while travelling on a bike along with his wife at Mambaram, near here, on November 15. The police said all the arrested were Popular Front of India (PFI) workers.