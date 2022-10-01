Row over KSEB promotions: Kerala Electricity Minister likely to hold discussions this month

A reported decision by the Minister's office blocking the promotions cleared by the director board of the KSEB has drawn flak from the employees' unions

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 01, 2022 18:31 IST

Minister for Electricity K. Krishnankutty is likely to hold discussions with the management of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to sort out the confusion surrounding staff promotions in the power utility.

A meeting of the full-time directors of the KSEB on September 26 had approved the promotions. However, the Minister's office had reportedly blocked it through a letter to the KSEB management.

With the unions on protest mode, it is understood that Mr. Krishnankutty is planning to meet KSEB chairman and managing director Rajan Khobragade on October 12 to discuss the matter.

The CPI(M)-backed officers and workers' associations of the State utility has written to the Minister demanding him to correct his decision and clear all promotions to the sanctioned posts. According to the unions, promotions were pending across various categories, with delays ranging from six months to three years.

The KSEB Officers' Association (KSEBOA) informed the Minister that approximately 400 posts of officers were lying vacant across the State due to promotions being delayed. This situation has also adversely impacted the services offered by the KSEB, said association general secretary B. Harikumar.

The KSEB Workers' Association has threatened agitations unless promotions for the worker categories are cleared. Association general secretary O. B. Harilal said the promotions were applicable to posts sanctioned by the State Electricity Regulatory Commission.

