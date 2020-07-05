Route maps of two persons released

KOLLAM

05 July 2020 20:31 IST

They tested positive for the virus and have no travel history

The Health Department on Sunday released route maps of the two persons who tested positive for the virus without any travel history.

While the first patient is an 80-year-old from Kottarakkara, the other is a 33-year-old Neendakara resident who runs a shop at Pulamon junction.

The 80-year-old person with urological problems had visited Gokulam Medical College on June 24 with three relatives. On the way back, they stopped at a restaurant in Kilimanoor for lunch and reached home at around 3 p.m. From June 25 to 28, he visited Kunnikode market and a nearby bakery. He also spoke to some construction workers and prayed at the chapel. On June 29, he visited Gokulam Medical College once again for scanning and had lunch from the hospital canteen. On June 30, he visited Vijaya Hospital with symptoms and the next day, he was taken to Gokulam Medical College and admitted in the ICU.

The Neendakara resident used to travel from his house at Vellayittambalam to his shop at Kottarakkara riding a two-wheeler with a friend. On June 28, he offered prayers at the chapels of Kureepuzha church and Kadavoor church. The same day, he travelled with his wife and children in the car and spent some time at the house of a friend who lives in Pallithottam. On July 1, he developed symptoms and his sample was collected the next day. He was shifted to Government Medical College, Parippally, after he tested positive on Saturday.

Since the source of both patients could not be traced, the district administration declared division 53 of Kollam Corporation, ward 2,4,6,7 and 8 of Kottarakkara municipality, and 15th ward of Melila grama panchayat as containment zones.

The Kottarakkara KSRTC depot has suspended services and KSRTC buses coming from other places will be operating without touching the depot. The buses from Thiruvananthapuram will end service at Karikkakam and those from Adoor and Punalur will ply up to Mylam and Chengamand respectively.

Kollam-Kottarakkara services will operated till the Railway Station Junction. Buses from Parippally will stop service at Thrikkannamangal and those from Puthur will operate only till Avannoor. No services will be operated from the depot until further notice and no buses will be allowed to enter the depot.