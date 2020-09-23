Roadside veggie market in Kowdiar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

23 September 2020 19:10 IST

The roadside veggie market promoted by the Agriculture Department will be open on the Kowdiar-Kuravankonam road from 3 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. on Thursday.

The Department’s Ecoshop has joined hands with farmers affiliated with the Krishi Bhavan, Anad, and ‘Ammakootam’ to organise the market.

The market will function in front of the Pattom Thanu Pillai Government LP School.

Vegetables apart, eggs, banana, rice and coconut oil also will be available here. The farmers’ market is being organised under the Jeevani vegetable promotion initiative of the Department.

The market will function at this location on all Thursdays, Principal Agriculture Officer for the district and the Kowdiar Residents' Association said.