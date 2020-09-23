Road work begins in Kannur, Kasaragod

KANNUR

23 September 2020 23:54 IST

Fish landing centre to be set up: Minister

Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma on Wednesday said that steps would be taken to start a fish landing centre at Puthiyangadi, Kannur, and that work could begin during the tenure of this government.

The Minister was speaking at the inauguration of coastal roads and modernisation works in Kannur and Kasaragod districts through video conferencing, on Wednesday.

Despite the COVID-19 crisis, 709 coastal roads had been upgraded across the State at a cost of ₹220 crore, she said.

In the district, work on 21 coastal roads in Payyanur and Kalyassery constituencies was inaugurated. The project covers 12 roads in Ezhom, Madayi, Cheruthazham, Mattool, Kalyassery, Cherukunnu, and Pattuvam panchayats of Kalyassery constituency.

In Kalyassery constituency, an administrative sanction of ₹5 crore has been given for the renovation of 12 coastal roads damaged in the monsoon.

The Minister said construction work for 12 road had started.

They are in Ezhome panchayat, Pazhayangadi - Muttukandi - Ezhome Road (₹74 lakh), Ezhome Kottakkeel Coastal Road (₹28 lakh), in Madayi Panchayat Pratibha Talkies- Vengara Govt Welfare UP School Road (₹69 lakh), in Cheruthazham panchayat Vayalapra Park - Regulator cum Bridge Road (₹22.7 lakh), in Kannapuram Panchayath Aiyaram Theng-Kelamkoor Road (₹12.5 lakh), in Matool panchayat Matool-Madakkara South Munamb Road (₹38.9 lakh), in Kalyassery Panchayath CRC-Kurmbakkavu-Irinav Dam Road (₹35 lakh) and in Cherukunnu Panchayath Sree Shakthi Talkies - Dalil Road (₹58 lakh), Cherukunnu-Ittammal-Kattakulam Road (₹31 lakh), Thavam Post Office-Pallikkara Road (₹56.5 lakh) Lakh) Mungathadam-Kavinisseri-Otayammadam road (₹19.4 lakh) and Mangalassery-Karikkan Ambalam-Kunhimuttam road (₹55 lakh) in Pattuvam panchayat.

Similarly, in Payyannur constituency, in Ramanthali grama panchayat and nine roads in Payyannur municipality limits, the work would be executed for ₹2.7 crore.