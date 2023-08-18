RJ Rajesh murder: Two men sentenced to life imprisonment

August 18, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram First Additional District and Sessions Court on Friday sentenced two men who were found guilty in the sensational murder case of radio jockey (RJ) Rajesh at Madavoor, near Kilimanoor, five years ago to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life. The duo has also been imposed a fine of ₹1.4 lakh each.

Judge K.P. Anil Kumar pronounced the verdict against Mohammed Swalih of Oachira and Appunni of Kayamkulam, the second and third accused respectively in the case.

While nine accused had been acquitted for want of evidence, the prime accused, a Qatar-based businessman, remains at large.

The court sentenced the duo to undergo imprisonment of life and to pay a fine of ₹1 lakh under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC); rigorous imprisonment for five years and a fine of ₹20,000 under Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC and Section 27(1) of Arms Act; rigorous imprisonment for 10 years and a fine of ₹50,000 under Section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 449 (house trespass) of the IPC.

The court ruled that the sentence of imprisonment for the offence under Section 326 of the IPC, i.e, 10 years, will run consecutively before the commencement of the life sentence and the sentence of imprisonment for the other offences.

According to the prosecution led by special public prosecutor T. Geenakumary, Rajesh was murdered at his recording studio on March 27, 2018. The prosecution had arraigned 12 people, including the first accused, Oachira native Abdul Sathar, a non-resident Indian, as accused. The purported affair that Rajesh had with Sathar’s wife had led to the murder.

Rajesh’s friend Kuttan, 50, of Vellalloor, was also grievously injured in the attack. While he had initially testified to have seen the convicted duo along with the fourth accused K. Thanseer, he recanted his statement at a later stage. This led to Thanseer, who was accused of attacking Kuttan, getting exonerated of the charges framed against him.

While ₹1 lakh from the fine amount will be released to Kuttan, the remaining will be provided to the legal heirs of the deceased as compensation. Besides, the District Legal Services Authority has been recommended to provide them compensation under the Victim Compensation Scheme.

The prosecution examined 120 witnesses and presented 328 exhibits and 51 material objects. With the prosecution succeeding in proving criminal conspiracy in the case under Section 120(b) of the IPC, the court has ordered the investigation team to retain the material objects in view of the probe pending against the prime accused.

