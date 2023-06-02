ADVERTISEMENT

River walk to be organised to revive Kannampuzha on Sunday

June 02, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - KANNUR

The walk, which begins at 7 a.m., will be held from Sishu Mandiram Road to Chip Road

The Hindu Bureau

A river walk will be led by Kannur constituency MLA Ramachandran Kadanapally to revive Kannampuzha, in Kannur on Sunday.

According to a press release, the event, which will begin from 7 a.m., will be organised by Punarjeevan Janakiya Samithi convener N. Chandran, representatives of Haritha Kerala Mission, members of Padasekhara Samiti, members of Kannampuzha Punarjeevan Janakiya Samiti, and residents of the area. The river walk will be held from Sishu Mandiram Road to Chip Road.

The Kannampuzha Revival Project started in 2018 and the activities were led by the Kannampuzha Revival People’s Committee formed with the MLA as its chairman and N. Chandran as convener.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Kannampuzha is a small river that starts from Ayyappan hills in Munderi panchayat and flows nine kilometres to join the Arabian Sea.

As part of the revival, three projects worth ₹8.20 crore are going on, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US