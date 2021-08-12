River basin management plan for Bharathapuzha

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

For water flow during summer and flood mitigation in monsoon time

A river basin management plan will be prepared for the Bharathapuzha, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine has said.

The plan will look at water resources and reservoir management and flood and drought mitigation, he said in reply to a submission by the CPI(M)’s P. Mammikutty in the Assembly on Thursday. The plan will be prepared under the National Hydrology Project (NHP).

By enabling integrated management of water resources, it will help ensure adequate water flow during summer and drought mitigation during monsoon. The State government is examining a proposal for drawing up the plan with the help of the IIT-Palakkad and engineering colleges, Mr. Augustine said.

Work on removal of silt and sand accumulated in weirs and regulators during the 2018 and 2019 floods is in progress, he added.