Revised voters’ list published in Wayanad

KALPETTA

23 January 2021 01:54 IST

In the revised voters’ list for the Assembly polls in Wayanad district which has been published, women voters outnumber men. The total electorate in the district is 6,07,068. The voters’ list shows that there are 2,99,063 men and 3,08,005 women voters in the district.

As many as 845 NRI voters and 1,042 service voters are also included in the list.

The largest number of voters are in Sulthan Bathery Assembly constituency with 1,06,544 voters, and the lowest in Mananthavady Assembly constituency with 95,268. There are 97,251 voters in Kalpetta constituency, according to the list.

