Kerala

Review meeting on Parvathy Puthanar renovation held

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM July 27, 2022 19:45 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 19:45 IST

A review meeting to discuss the renovation of the Parvathy Puthanar, which is part of the National Waterway, and rehabilitation of the project-affected people was held at the Collectorate conference hall on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, Transport Minister Antony Raju said that all development activities would have the signature of the State government. 

The meeting was also organised to create awareness of the project among the councillors. A generous resettlement package will be implemented for title holders, those with possession documents and people living on Poramboke (revenue land) lands. The Kerala Waterways and Infrastructure Limited is tasked with implementing the ₹247-crore project, including rehabilitation. 

District Collector Navjot Khosa chaired the meeting, which was attended by Thiruvananthapuram Corporation councillors, Subcollector M.S. Madhavikutty, and other officials concerned.

