Revenue dept. launches more online services

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

10 September 2021 00:10 IST

Land tax can be remitted through mobile app now

The State government intends to expand e-services to more areas to ensure an efficient and people-friendly civil services, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday.

He was speaking after launching various online services of the Revenue Department including a mobile app for remitting land tax.

The easy-to-use mobile app will enable the public, especially non-resident Keralites, to remit their land tax from anywhere in the world, the Chief Minister said.

Other services provided by the Revenue Department also will be added to the mobile app soon, Mr. Vijayan said.

Services launched

E-services for accessing field measurement sketches, ‘thandaper’ accounts, and location maps online; filing online applications for the conversion of land; and websites for all 1,666 villages in the State were launched on Thursday.

The Chief Minister also launched a module for disbursing social security pension online for patients with cancer, leprosy and tuberculosis. A refurbished e-payment portal was also launched.

Digital card

The government is planning to introduce a digital card or digital locker or a village information system for storing land-related information pertaining to each individual, Revenue Minister K. Rajan, who presided over the function, said.

The proposal for a ‘unique thandaper,’ which has received approval from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, is the first step towards the concept of digital cards, Mr. Rajan said.