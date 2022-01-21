Revenue department to conduct study for title deeds in Kollam

Kollam

21 January 2022 19:19 IST

All deserving persons from Kollam to be issued document, says Kerala Revenue Minister K. Rajan

All deserving persons from Kollam district will be issued title deeds, said Revenue Minister K. Rajan at a meeting of taluk-level officials convened online on Friday.

As the first step, a comprehensive study will be conducted to identify the right beneficiaries from the grassrootslevel. A team of MLAs, people’s representatives and officials will work towards this. The Minister directed the officials concerned to settle cases related to the Kerala Paddy and Wetland Conservation Act in order of priority.

Advertising

Advertising

“Grievances should be addressed immediately and long-term cases must be resolved within six months. Time-bound action is essential to implement the government policy of ‘land for all, document for all land and all services smart’,” he said.

The Minister also assessed the progress of various projects of the Revenue department and instructed the officials to create awareness about drone survey. Tahsildars informed the Minister about the applications received for the title deeds from various taluks.

District Collector Afsana Parveen, Subcollector Chetan Kumar Meena, Additional District Magistrate N. Sajitha Begum, deputy collectors and other officials also attended the meeting.