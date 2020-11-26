Resume trial in actor rape case: court

KOCHI

Special Judge asks DGP and govt. pleader to make arrangements

The Special Judge considering the actor rape case has directed the Director General of Prosecution (DGP) and the district government pleader to make arrangements for resuming the trial in the case.

A. Sureshan, the Special Public Prosecutor in the case, had resigned last week after a Single Judge of the Kerala High Court rejected the plea of the prosecution and the survivor for a change of trial court.

As the Special Court considered the matter on Thursday, the investigation officer in the court submitted a report stating that the prosecutor had stepped down and the resignation was before the State government.

The trial was put on hold after the prosecution and the survivor moved the Kerala High Court seeking a change of court as they felt that court was functioning in a biased manner and the survivor may not get justice from the court.

Filing appeal

While indicating that the prosecution may consider the option of filing an appeal against the order of the Single Judge, the investigation officer also submitted that the State was scouting for an efficient Public Prosecutor considering the fact that the case had shocked the conscience of society.

Actor Dileep is the eighth accused in the case. The prosecution case is that the actor was abducted and raped in a moving car.

The Special Judge turned down the plea of the investigation officer for suspending the trail in the case after considering the developments.

Pointing out that the Supreme Court had earlier directed the trial court to complete the investigation in the case on or before February 4, 2020, the Special Judge posted the case for December 2.