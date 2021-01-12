Renovation of railway station to complete in December

KOTTAYAM

12 January 2021 19:18 IST

The ongoing renovation works at the Kottayam railway station, which envisages the opening of a second entrance at Nagampadom and construction of two additional platforms, are slated to be complete by December 2021.

This was announced after a meeting on Tuesday between Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, and officials of Southern Railway that reviewed the progress of the renovation and track-doubling works between Ettumanur and Chingavanam.

An official statement issued by the MP said upon expansion of the tracks at the station to six, one would be allotted for passenger trains exclusively. To facilitate the construction of a second entrance at Nagampadom, the existing goods shed at the location would be shifted to another location. Lift facility would be installed at the new entrance for serving elderly passengers.

The Central government has allotted ₹20 crore to renovate the station here, which will be flaunting a touch of indigenous Kerala design on completion of the woks. The project also envisages developing the circulation area, besides renovating the pilgrim shelter.

The project, which was originally slated to be complete last year, has moved at a snail’s pace owing to the delay in completing the land acquisition proceedings. Though the works have gathered momentum, the State government is required to complete the acquisition of land for constructing the approach roads to the station here.

Meanwhile, a meeting will be convened at the railway station here on Wednesday with regard to settling the dispute over land acquisition at Pakkil so as to expedite the track-doubling work. Southern Railway is slated to complete the construction of 10 overbridges along the 17-km stretch between Ettumanur and Chingavanam.

Besides landowners and Railway officials, the local councillor concerned too will be attending the meeting.

Alongside the track-doubling work, the authorities are also completing the work on signal lights along the tracks.