Renewable energy awards announced

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government has announced the renewable energy awards for 2021. The Cochin International Airport Ltd. (CIAL) has won the award in the public-sector enterprises category and St. Teresa's College and the Rajagiri College of Social Sciences in Ernakulam in the educational institutions category. The Kasaragod district panchayat won the award in the local self-government category. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Thiruvananthapuram, and Angel Agencies, Alappuzha, shared the award in the commercial enterprises division. Mohammed Shafeeq N., Illumine Energy Solutions, was chosen as the best young entrepreneur. In the service provider category, INKEL Ltd. won the award. The winners in each category will be given a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, a plaque and citation.

Renewable energy activities between April 1, 2019, and March 31, 2021, were considered for the award.

A judging panel appointed by a State-level monitoring committee chaired by the Principal Secretary (Power) selects the winners. The awards are presented through the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT).