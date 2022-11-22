Remembering M.G. Soman on his 25th death anniversary

November 22, 2022 07:21 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

From a stage artist to a leading star and an actor, the legacy of M.G. Soman continues to live on through the characters that he portrayed on screen.

With a career that never looked back after an auspicious debut in 1973, he remained so productive in the Malayalam film industry for the next two-and-a-half decades.

While the State continues to love the energy reflected by his characters, Thiruvalla, his birthplace, now intends to re-emphasise the significance of Soman on the occasion of his 25th death anniversary. Starting from November 17, a series of cultural events lasting over a month are being planned here under the aegis of the M.G. Soman Foundation.

Thiruvalla remained hugely important throughout the life of M.G. Soman, argues Puthillam Bhasy, a close aide of the late actor. “This is where he spent his life throughout even while having an illustrious career in the film industry. M.G. Soman was a complete family man and had a huge circle of friends here,’’ recalls Mr. Bhasy, also an actor.

Having retired from the Indian Air Force, M.G. Soman began his career as a professional artist through the theatre group run by the legendary actor Kottarakara Sreedharan Nair in 1971. Only a couple of years later, Soman made his entry into the film industry through Gayathri, a feature film directed by P.N. Menon.

According to Mr. Bhasy, Soman had been offered a chance in Gayathri by its screenplay writer himself—Malayattoor Ramakrishnan. “Ramakrishnan sir had been impressed by Soman’s performance on stage during a drama competition held in Thiruvananthapuram and asked him to join the movie. He never had to look back afterwards and a few years later I joined him as his personal assistant,” recalls Mr. Bhasy.

While most actors of his time were consumed with money and fame , M.G. Soman was subsumed with his love for good character roles. “The wave created by Anakkattil Eeppachan in Lelam, his last movie in 1997, was yet to settle when the news about his death broke on December 12, 1997. It now appears that he was destined to be remembered by this character though it was just one among his several good performances,’’ added Mr. Bhasy.

Saji Soman, son of the late actor, also remember his father as an affable character. “His death, while returning after a family trip to Jammu and Kashmir, came as a shocker. At that time, daddy was so active in Thiruvalla’s cultural scape with the Azad Arts Club,’’ he says.

The celebrations of the M.G. Soman Foundation chaired by filmmaker Blessy will draw to a close with a mega cultural event and an award night to remember the actor on December 19. Cultural Affairs Minister V.N. Vasavan will present the Life Time Achievement Award to actor Kamal Hasan on the occasion.