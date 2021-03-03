Remanded CPI(M) leaders get bail

Kozhikode

03 March 2021 20:32 IST

CPI(M) State committee members P.A. Mohammed Riyas, T.V. Rajesh, MLA, and district committee member K.K. Dineshan secured bail in connection with a case of a protest march taken out by DYFI activists to the Air India regional office in 2009.

They were granted bail by the Kozhikode Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Wednesday, advocate P.V. Hari, who appeared for them, said.

On Tuesday, Magistrate V. Vinod had remanded the leaders to judicial custody for 14 days. Mr. Riyas was also remanded to judicial custody in another pending case in connection with a protest march taken to the Nadakkavu police station in 2010.

Then Magistrate had taken the decision while rejecting the bail application of the leaders, who had appeared before the court, in these cases. Despite the court serving them with an arrest warrant, they had not been appearing in the court for long.