Religious scholar A.P. Mohammed Musliyar passes away

November 20, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

He was the first disciple of Sunni leader Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar

The Hindu Bureau

Religious scholar and secretary of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama Kanthapuram A.P. Mohammed Musliyar passed away here on Sunday. The 72-year-old was under treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode.

Born at Karuvanpoyil, near Koduvally, in 1950, he was the first disciple of Sunni leader Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar. For over 20 years, he had been a respected religious teacher in various Markaz groups of Institutions. Apart from the teacher’s role, Mohammed Musliyar was the qazi of many regional mosques in Kozhikode district. In a condolence message, Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar said the Muslim community lost one of the prominent scholars who made vital contributions to society.

The funeral ceremony was held at Chulliyad Juma Masjid Khabarstan in the evening. Special prayers were held at the Karanthur Jamia Markaz Masjid.

