Regulate online class timings: panel

Thiruvananthapuram

12 September 2020 19:20 IST

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has said that CBSE and ICSE schools should regulate the timings for online classes as per guidelines issued by the Union government. Schools should end the practice of taking continuous classes, and give breaks of 10-15 minutes between sessions.

Schools were also insisting that the webcams should be on and the students should always be available online. All this had an impact on their mental and physical health and their privacy.

Steps should also be taken to ensure that all houses have Internet and electricity connections and equipment for online studies, the commission said while taking suo motu action on complaints and media reports.

