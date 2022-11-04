Redevelopment of Vyttila Junction: stalemate continues

ADVERTISEMENT

The stalemate over redeveloping the Vyttila Junction, despite worsening traffic snarls at the spot and on roads leading to it, has raised hackles among motorists and pedestrians who are caught in the chaos.

The State government’s assurance of finalising an action plan to decongest the junction dates back to January 2001, shortly after realising that the six-lane flyover built by the Public Works Department (PWD), NH wing, catered to just around 30% of the over one lakh passenger car units (PCUs) that criss-cross the junction daily.

With National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) and a couple of other agencies suggesting short- and long-term solutions to streamline safe transit of vehicles and pedestrians, the PWD sought Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) funding for the junction’s redevelopment.

This came shortly after the PWD readied a report on redeveloping Vyttila and Kundannur – where, a similar six-lane flyover failed to yield desired results.

The chairman of Vyttila United Forum, Thampy V.R., expressed dismay at the government’s delay in readying an action plan. “None seems to be bothered about the plight of pedestrians and motorists who have to wait on end to cross the junction. The recommendations by NATPAC and technical experts like E. Sreedharan, former Principal Advisor of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), who brought about signal-free movement of vehicles at Palarivattom Bypass Junction, fell on deaf ears.”

“The least that PWD could have done is to lessen the extent of the massive roundabout and medians beneath the flyover, so that vehicles get adequate space to cross over to the other side of the junction. They would also be able to use the now-unused parts of the junction. This alone would lessen congestion by over 20%,“ he said.

A PWD engineer who was associated with the flyover construction said dismantling the roundabout and medians could affect the tenure of the three-year defect liability period (DLP) of the flyover. “The contracting firm could then cite this as an excuse if any defect was detected in the flyover’s construction.”

The uncertainty about developing Vyttila Mobility Hub has further dampened the prospects of developing Vyttila as a development hub, said Ajith Kumar, general secretary of Ernakulam District Residents Associations’ Apex Council (EDRAAC). Both the junction and the Kaniampuzha Road have become unsafe for road users, due to lack of cohesive action by civic agencies and government departments, he said.